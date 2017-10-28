Australia's NBN to deploy G.fast in 2018

Australia’s broadband network, NBN, confirmed plans to deploy G.fast beginning next year.



G.fast becomes another access technology in NBN's "multi-Technology toolkit." G.fast technology will be supplied by the company's three existing fixed-broadband suppliers Nokia, ADTRAN and Netcomm Wireless.



G.fast can take broadband speeds past the current 100Mbps levels delivered by VDSL technology to deliver speeds of up to 1Gbps over copper lines by using higher frequencies of either 106MHz or 212MHz – compared to just 17MHz on VDSL.



JB Rousselot, Chief Strategy Officer, nbn said "adding G.fast to the toolkit for the FTTC and FTTB networks will allow us to deliver ultra-fast services faster and more cost effectively than if we had to deliver them on a full Fibre-to-the-Premises connection."





