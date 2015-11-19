Saturday, October 14, 2017

AT&T wins 2017 Sustainability award

AT&T was awarded the 2017 Sustainability Initiative of the Year title by The Business Intelligence Group. The award recognized AT&T for its 10x Carbon Reduction Goal.


The only other tech company winning an award this year was Oracle, which was commended for its California Water Conservation Project.








AT&T Aims for Carbon Savings 10X By 2025

AT&T has set a goal to enable carbon savings 10 times the footprint of its operations by 2025.

The gains will be achieved by enhancing the efficiency of its network and delivering low-carbon customer solutions.

To be achieved by 2025, additional goals focus on the communities in which AT&T operates and the company's supply chain:

  • AT&T will invest resources, develop initiatives and collaborate with stakeholders to close the skills gap, by increasing the number of Americans with high-quality, post-secondary degrees or credentials to 60 percent.
  • AT&T will work with its industry peers to develop and promote adoption of sustainability metrics that will transform the environmental and social impact of technology supply chains.

