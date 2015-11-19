AT&T wins 2017 Sustainability award

AT&T was awarded the 2017 Sustainability Initiative of the Year title by The Business Intelligence Group. The award recognized AT&T for its 10x Carbon Reduction Goal.







The gains will be achieved by enhancing the efficiency of its network and delivering low-carbon customer solutions.



To be achieved by 2025, additional goals focus on the communities in which AT&T operates and the company's supply chain:



AT&T will invest resources, develop initiatives and collaborate with stakeholders to close the skills gap, by increasing the number of Americans with high-quality, post-secondary degrees or credentials to 60 percent.

AT&T will work with its industry peers to develop and promote adoption of sustainability metrics that will transform the environmental and social impact of technology supply chains.

The only other tech company winning an award this year was Oracle, which was commended for its California Water Conservation Project.