AT&T revenues decline in Q3

AT&T recorded Q3 revenues of $39.7 billion, down from $40.9 billion in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to declines in legacy wireline services and consumer mobility. Net income totaled $3.0 billion, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with $3.3 billion, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.



AT&T estimates it lost $100 million in sales due to hurricanes and earthquakes in the third quarter.



“We continued to operate our business efficiently in the quarter. At a time of transformation in our wireless and video businesses, as well as investment in growth opportunities, we’re able to maintain our full-year guidance. Wireless margins and phone churn continue to run at record levels, our fiber deployment is helping drive broadband growth and DIRECTV NOW had another strong quarter. We’re also pleased with our FirstNet progress. Already 27 states and territories have opted in, and we’re working closely with them as we prepare to deploy the FirstNet network,” stated Randall Stephenson, AT&T Inc. chairman and CEO.



