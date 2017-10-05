AT&T now has temporary cell sites in 11 sites in Puerto Rico

AT&T announced that it now has temporary cell sites operational in the following locations in Puerto Rico: Fajardo, San German, Ponce Cursillo, Manati, Cayey, Mayaguez Mesa, Ponce, Arecibo, Humacao, Rio Grande, and Aguadilla. Further deployments are planned in Yauco, Guayama, and Vega Alta.



AT&T is currently carrying more than 9 million calls and 5 million text messages a day on its network in Puerto Rico. The temporary cell sites are carrying more than 250,000 calls and 1 million text messages a day.



AT&T is transporting temporary cell sites, trucks, Emergency Communications Portable satellite units, generators, and restoration equipment to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands via military air transport as well as by sea.



A satellite COLT began processing more than 2,800 calls per hour immediately after it was deployed in the city of Ponce on September 29th.