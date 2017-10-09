Aquantia files for IPO

Aquantia Corp., which supplies high-speed Ethernet silicon for data centres, enterprise infrastructure and client connectivity, filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock.



Aquantia has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AQ.”



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Needham & Company and Raymond James are acting as co-managers.





Aquantia is based in Fremont, California.

Aquantia is headed by Faraj Aalaei, CEO and Chairman of the Board. Previously, Aalaei served as Chief Executive Officer and was one of the founders of Centillium Communications, a semiconductor solutions company.



