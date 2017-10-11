Alibaba to crank up its research activities

Alibaba expects to invest more than US$15 billion in research and development over the next three years. The expanded R&D efforts includes the launch of a new Alibaba Academy for Discovery, Adventure, Momentum and Outlook (DAMI) which will focus on cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning, network security, visual computing, Natural Language Processing. The academy plans to open seven research labs in China (Beijing and Hangzhou), the United States (San Mateo and Bellevue), Russia (Moscow), Israel (Tel Aviv) and Singapore.



Alibaba Group’s Chief Technology Officer, Jeff ZHANG will be the head of the Academy.



“The Alibaba DAMO Academy will be at the forefront of developing next-generation technology that will spur the growth of Alibaba and our partners. We aim to discover breakthrough technologies that will enable greater efficiency, network security and ecosystem synergy for end-users and businesses everywhere,” said Jeff ZHANG.



The Academy will set up an advisory board of globally renowned educators and researchers, including:





Avi Wigderson, Professor of Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton

George Church, Professor of Harvard University and Professor of Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Henry M. Levy, Professor and Director of the School of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Washington

Hong MEI, Professor and Vice President of Beijing Institute of Technology

Jeannette Wing, Director of the Data Science Institute, Professor of Computer Science, Columbia University

Kai LI, Professor of Princeton University

Michael I. Jordan, Professor of University of California, Berkeley

Ru HUANG, Professor and Dean of School of Electronics Engineering and Computer Science, Peking University

Wen GAO, Professor and Dean of Faculty of Information and Engineering Sciences, Peking University

Zhaohui WU, President, Zhejiang University

