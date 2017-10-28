Aerohive Networks introduce a software-defined, cloud networking platform that uses a network-function-virtualized (NFV) appliance to extend a corporate network to remote workers and branch offices.
Any Aerohive access point can operate as a tunnel terminator for the Aerohive VPN solution.
With this launch, Aerohive is now offering a cloud managed Virtual Gateway Appliance (VG-VA) that can handle over a thousand IPsec tunnels and can be installed in any VMware-virtualized environment.
Aerohive said its VG-VA also provides additional functions on top of extending VPN capabilities, including centralizing authentication and GRE tunneling support to offer additional scalability in an extensible form factor.
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Aerohive adds NFV-appliance for branch offices
