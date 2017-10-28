Aerohive adds NFV-appliance for branch offices

Aerohive Networks introduce a software-defined, cloud networking platform that uses a network-function-virtualized (NFV) appliance to extend a corporate network to remote workers and branch offices.



Any Aerohive access point can operate as a tunnel terminator for the Aerohive VPN solution.



With this launch, Aerohive is now offering a cloud managed Virtual Gateway Appliance (VG-VA) that can handle over a thousand IPsec tunnels and can be installed in any VMware-virtualized environment.



Aerohive said its VG-VA also provides additional functions on top of extending VPN capabilities, including centralizing authentication and GRE tunneling support to offer additional scalability in an extensible form factor.



