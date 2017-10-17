ADTRAN posts strond quarter, earnings up 28% yoy

Citing strong sales for broadband equipment and growing service revenues, ADTRAN reported Q3 2017 sales of $185.1 million compared to $168.9 million for the third quarter of 2016. Net income was $15.9 million compared to $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2016. Earnings per share, assuming dilution, were $0.33 compared to $0.26 for the third quarter of 2016.



ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “We are very pleased with the company’s performance in the third quarter as we continued to see strong sales in our domestic ultra-broadband solutions and services, which have more than doubled from the same period last year. Total company revenues grew by 10% compared to the same period last year as a result of strength in both our Network Solutions segment and a record performance in our services revenues, which again grew at a double-digit pace. We were also pleased to see growth in our Customer Devices category in the quarter. Our customers are increasingly relying on ADTRAN to help them plan, provision and deploy network assets to the best effect, ensuring the network is prepared for the emergence of exciting applications and mission critical services.”