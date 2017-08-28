ADTRAN offers next-gen mmWave Backhaul and Access with CCS

ADTRAN is teaming with CCS (Cambridge Communication Systems) to deliver self-organizing mmWave technology for backhaul and access capabilities to wired and wireless operator.



CCS (Cambridge Communication Systems) is the creator of Metnet – a self-organising 5G microwave backhaul for small cell, 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), CCTV and fibre extension applications.



ADTRAN said the global agreement with CCS forms the latest development in its Mosaic Open Network Alliance initiative. It complements ADTRAN’s existing SD-Access based NG-PON2 solution for 5G backhaul, featuring non-service impacting wavelength agility and ultra-low latency to safeguard the extraordinary SLA performance demands of 5G, IoT and other mission-critical services.



ADTRAN Launches Mosaic Open Network Alliance ADTRAN, NFV, SDN

ADTRAN is establishing a Mosaic Open Network Alliance (Mosaic Alliance) to bring together market participants dedicated to delivering, demonstrating and testing open and proven SDN and NFV solutions. ADTRAN Mosaic serves as the foundation for this program. The company said this new alliance builds on the success of its Mosaic SD-Access platforms. Through the program, ADTRAN is providing operators around the globe a single point of reference for...

READ MORE

“The resiliency, scale and low-latency capabilities of the ADTRAN SD-Access based mmWave solution make it the clear choice for operators seeking an affordable and sustainable 5G rollout, specifically in those instances where backhaul fiber is initially unavailable or impractical,” said Hossam Salib, VP, cable & wireless strategy at ADTRAN.“We see this open network alliance as driving value for customers around the world by bringing together the global technology leaders for both fixed and wireless access and backhaul solutions,” said Steve Greaves, CEO at CCS. “The combination of our pioneering wireless mesh/SON technology, with ADTRAN’s 5G-ready NG-PON2 solution, offers huge advantages to operators as they pursue next-generation service opportunities and roll out open, software-defined networks.”