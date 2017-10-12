ADTRAN intros 10G-EPON virtual Remote-OLTs

ADTRAN introduced environmentally sealed, 10G-EPON virtual Remote-OLTs (virtual R-OLTs) that provide cable MSOs the ability to further execute on their 10Gbps FTTH and SD-Access strategies, while seamlessly integrating into existing DOCSIS back office provisioning and operational systems.



The new virtual R-OLTs support DOCSIS provisioning of EPON (DPoETM), native SDN integration and remote outside plant packaging, enabling MSOs to capitalize on evolving distributed access architecture (DAA) deployments as they leverage next-generation FTTH to enhance support for high-bandwidth services.



ADTRAN said its OLTs bridge the management horizon with support of both DPoE management and modern SDN control protocols allowing MSOs to effectively execute over time their transition to virtualized, managed and orchestrated SD-Access service architectures.



“ADTRAN’s market leadership in outside plant (OSP) product design has enabled us to successfully deploy hundreds of thousands of remote FTTx systems in many of the world’s harshest environments,” said Hossam Salib, vice president of cable and wireless strategy at ADTRAN. “Combining this unique OSP experience with our field-proven, fully standards-compliant DPoETM solution and our SD-Access leadership uniquely qualify ADTRAN to meet the requirements of a range of evolving DAA strategies.”



