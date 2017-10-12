A10 scales up its DDoS protection

A10 Networks launched its most powerful DDoS protection to date with a solution that can manage 500,000 flows per second -- more than double the performance of the nearest competitive flow-based DDoS detection system, according to the company.



The A10 Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) Detector is now available as a virtual machine on the A10 aGalaxy 5000 management appliance or on other TPS mitigation appliances. For the full solution, the Thunder TPS Detector can be integrated with A10’s TPS Mitigator and A10 aGalaxy TPS management.A10 Thunder TPS solution leverages more than three dozen threat intelligence sources to block malicious traffic. It monitors performance and security baselines with 28 behavioral indicators.According to a recent report commissioned by A10, large DDoS attacks greater than 50 Gbps have quadrupled the past two years. The number of companies experiencing between 6-25 attacks per year has increased more than four times in that same time span. However, with the complete Thunder TPS solution, A10 is improving protection for companies looking to augment mitigation capacity, SecOps-friendly automation, and reduction of false positives.“With the new Thunder TPS options and flexibility, A10 is helping service providers, cloud providers, gaming companies and enterprises combat aggressive DDoS attacks with greater intelligence and agility,” said Raj Jalan, CTO of A10 Networks. “We believe the intelligent automation, combined with the industry’s highest-performing combination of powerful detection, mitigation, and management, will increase SecOps efficiency and drive more effective defense for businesses.”