5th Annual IEEE Women in Engineering conference set for 21-22 May 2018

The fifth annual IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Conference (IEEE WIE ILC) has been scheduled for 21-22 May 2018 at the San Jose Convention Center.



The conference will welcome speakers from around the world to share their experience and skills to inspire women to Lead Beyond through tracks focused on skills necessary for advancement in Innovation, Inspiration and Executive Leadership. Designed to advance women working in STEM disciplines, WIE ILC brings together over 1,500 professional women for two full days of education, networking, innovation, knowledge sharing, interactive sessions, discussion and much more. In addition, WIE ILC will host the #WIEWednesday virtual track series consisting of online presentations focused on Innovation, Inspiration and Executive Leadership that will run from February through May 2018, leading up to the conference.



“The IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Conference has been enthusiastically embraced by the global women in STEM community. Now entering its fifth year, we’re excited to gather some of the world’s most powerful and inspiring thought leaders together once again to share new concepts for driving women’s advancement in business and technology,” said Nita Patel, chair, IEEE WIE ILC. “Over half of our attendees have ten or more years of experience and offer a wealth of knowledge in their respective fields. We invite you to join us at WIE ILC, to engage, exchange and network with fellow professionals. Registration will open in November.”Individuals and groups interested in speaking at WIE ILC, whether in person or during the virtual track series, are invited to submit presentation proposals with a theme of Lead Beyond by 20 October 2017.