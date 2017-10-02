365 Data Centers, acquires two data centers in Florida

365 Data Centers, which operates eight data centers across the U.S., has acquired two data centers in southeast Florida markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The properties are located in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale and offer approximately 62,000 square feet of floor space, 8,000 square feet of business continuity space, 4.5 MW of power, and 330 miles of fiber providing direct connectivity to the NAP of the Americas in Miami with under one millisecond of latency.



Bob DeSantis, Chief Executive Officer of 365 Data Centers, stated, "This follow-on acquisition, within just 6 months of purchasing the 365 Data Centers platform, provides significant financial scale for 365 and accelerates our strategy of broadening the Company's customer and services base with more than 500 enterprise customers and a portfolio of scalable, retail and wholesale Network, IP blend, remote Disaster Recovery as a Service, virtual Cloud compute and storage, and Business Continuity product offerings."





