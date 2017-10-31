100G Lambda MSA looks for new wavelength spec

A new 100G Lambda Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) Group is aiming to develop specifications based on 100 Gbps per wavelength optical technology.



Founding members of the group include Alibaba, Arista Networks, Broadcom, Ciena, Cisco, Finisar, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Inphi, Intel, Juniper Networks, Lumentum, Luxtera, MACOM, MaxLinear, Microsoft, Molex, NeoPhotonics, Nokia, Oclaro, Semtech, Source Photonics, and Sumitomo Electric.



The new interfaces defined by the 100G Lambda MSA double the speed per wavelength for 100 Gbps and 400 Gbps applications.The group said it aims to complement the 100 Gbps (100GBASE-DR) and 400 Gbps (400GBASE-DR4) 500 m reach interfaces currently being defined by IEEE P802.3. Its work focuses on reaches of 2 km and 10 km over duplex single-mode fiber.