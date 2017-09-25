Zayo to expand its data centre in Atlanta

Citing strong customer demand in Atlanta, including commitments from four large companies in diverse sectors, Zayo announced the expansion of its Atlanta data center presence with a new location.



The facility at 1150 White Street SW will add 72,100 total square feet and six megawatts (MW) of critical power, and is the company’s second data center in Atlanta. It is expected to be fully operational in early 2018, complementing Zayo’s facility located next door at 1100 White Street SW.