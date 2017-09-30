Xtera wins subsea contract with DISA

Xtera, which supplies un-repeatered and repeatered subsea connectivity using high bandwidth undersea amplifiers, was awarded a contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), to build a new regional submarine cable system. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Xtera said the new submarine cable system for DISA is designed to deliver high-capacity at the lowest cost per terabit per second. Under the contract, Xtera will deploy a full turnkey subsea system, including undersea optical repeaters, Nu-Wave Optima Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE), cable and all marine services.



This is the second subsea system contract awarded to Xtera by DISA. It is also the first turnkey subsea system contract award since Xtera’s recent acquisition by H.I.G. Capital.