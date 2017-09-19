WIVE project looks for 5G vertical applications

A new WIVE (WIreless for VErticals) Project has been established by Nokia Bell Labs and leading academic institutions in Finland to identify vertical applications for 5G.



Besides Nokia, participating groups include Teleste, Telia, ABB, Cargotec Kalmar, Finnish Broadcasting Company (Yle), Digita, regulator FICORA, key Finnish universities as well as VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland.



The two-year project is especially focused on opportunities in the following vertical sectors: Media and entertainment (M&E); Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC), serving sectors like smart grids and remotely controlled machines; and Massive Machine Type Connectivity (mMTC), allowing a high number of devices to be connected with limited cost and energy consumption



https://wive.turkuamk.fi/