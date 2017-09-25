This video presents a demonstration of xRAN + M-CORD integration. xRAN.org was founded to develop, standardize and promote a software-based, extensible Radio Access Network (xRAN). It decouples the control plane from the data plane. This M-CORD implementation enhances the ONOS controller to take care of the LTE user plane and the RAN portion.
This demonstration at MWC-Americas 2017 in San Francisco is hosted by Rishi Raj Maulick, Product Line Manager, Customer Development Service, Radisys.
See video: https://youtu.be/YOa8Xxr19hs
Monday, September 25, 2017
Video: xRAN + M-CORD Integration Demo
Monday, September 25, 2017
