Video: MEF – Reinventing Network Transformation

Michael Strople, Chairman, MEF and Zayo, President Enterprise Networks highlights MEF’s role in driving industry transformation as a key motivation for being part of the MEF community.

See video: https://youtu.be/jXAF_WPoCmw






