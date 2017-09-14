Vertical Systems: Mid-Year 2017 Global Provider Ethernet LEADERBOARD

Orange Business Services (France), Colt (U.K.), AT&T (U.S.), Level 3 (U.S.), BT Global Services (U.K.), Verizon (U.S.) and NTT (Japan) hold the top spots (in rank order based on retail port share) in Vertical Systems Group’s Mid-Year 2017 Global Provider Ethernet LEADERBOARD, which ranks companies that hold a 4% or higher share of billable retail ports at sites outside of their respective home countries.



Based on mid-year 2017 port share results, Orange, Colt and AT&T continue to rank as the top three companies on the Global Provider Ethernet LEADERBOARD, respectively. Level 3 moves up to fourth from fifth position, displacing BT Global Services.



The Challenge Tier of Global Providers includes companies with share between 2% and 4% of this defined market. Six companies qualify for the mid-2017 Challenge Tier (in alphabetical order): Cogent (U.S.), SingTel (Singapore), T-Systems (Germany), Tata Communications (India), Telefonica Worldwide (Spain) and Vodafone (U.K.).



“Demand for global Ethernet networking continues to expand. As retail Ethernet providers extend their network footprints through partners worldwide, the growth outlook for wholesale services is increasing,” said Rick Malone, principal at Vertical Systems Group. “Orchestration across multiple provider networks is the top challenge constraining new service deployments, according to our research. This obstacle is being addressed through collaboration among industry players and standards organizations, including efforts to standardize on open APIs and service specifications.”



https://www.verticalsystems.com/vsglb/mid-year-2017-global-provider-ethernet-leaderboard/