Versa Networks lands a key SD-WAN contract with China Telecom Global

China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) has selected Versa Networks as its primary vendor for software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and security (SD-Security). Financial terms were not disclosed.



CTG delivers worldwide networking services to the growing base of Chinese companies with overseas branches. Its managed SD-WAN service is built on Versa’s suite of virtualized network and security functions (VNFs).



Versa confirmed that CTG is deploying its multi-tenant SD-WAN and SD-Security solution in 15 cloud hubs globally for distributed reach and centralized control. CTG is deploying Versa’s SD-WAN software on low-cost x86 appliances at its customer's branch offices.



