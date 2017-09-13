Verizon and Ericsson hit 953 Mbps with 4-carrier aggregation

Verizon achieved a top downlink rate of 953 Mbps is a real-world LTE-Advanced field test in Florida conducted in partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm. The test combined licensed and unlicensed bands with 4-carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM. The new Moto Z2 Force and Samsung Note 8 are capable of performing at this level.



Verizon announced several other milestones at MWC-A:





LTE on CBRS : Verizon, Ericsson, Qualcomm and Federated Wireless will demonstrate the first use of CBRS band 48 spectrum for LTE with carrier aggregation using a true band 48 radio in the Ericsson Radio Dot System, Qualcomm MTP, Federated Wireless Spectrum Access System (SAS) and domain proxy in the Ericsson Network Manager. This group was the first to use this newly authorized spectrum an innovative spectrum sharing scheme, and will allow cellular systems to tap into 150 MHz of new spectrum in buildings and small cell clusters. The demonstration will showcase the possibility of both operator mobile broadband and private LTE use cases on the same radio.

5G enhanced intelligent video surveillance : Today, 4G LTE is used to connect surveillance cameras across cities in the US. With 5G, there will be significantly more capacity to stream the captured video back to the network and support large numbers of cameras, enabling new levels of intelligence. With all streams coming to a central, video optimized repository in the core of the 5G network, additional analysis can be applied, providing actionable intelligence for end users. This 5G enhancement to an existing 4G solution will provide benefits across smart cities, marketing insights for retail, and security.

Drone powered by edge compute: The Verizon and Ericsson Distributed Edge Cloud amplifies the power of simple drones to match or exceed the capabilities of complex drones, which are much more expensive. This proof of concept demonstration shows that as intelligence and processing are moved to the 5G core and the very edge of the network, existing device constraints will be lifted, enabling advanced applications with low cost devices. This new kind of architecture will provide benefits to augmented and virtual reality use cases as well as industrial control and intelligent transport systems.

