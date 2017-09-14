VeriSign: Internet domain name registrations growing at 2.1% annually

Approximately 1.3 million domain name registrations were added to the Internet in the second quarter of 2017, bringing the total number of domain name registrations to approximately 331.9 million across all top-level domains (TLDs) as of June 30, 2017, according to the newly-updated Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief.



The increase of approximately 1.3 million domain name registrations globally equates to a growth rate of 0.4 percent over the first quarter of 2017.1Compared to last year, domain name registrations increased by 6.7 million, or 2.1 percent.As of June 30, 2017, the .com domain name base totaled 129.2 million domain name registrations, while the .net domain name base totaled 15.1 million domain name registrations.