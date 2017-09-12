U.S. Army awards $135M cloud service contract to IBM

The U.S. Army’s Logistics Support Activity (LOGSA) awarded IBM a 33-month contract valued at $135 million to continue providing cloud services, software development and cognitive computing. This constitutesthe technical infrastructure for one of the U.S. federal government’s biggest logistics systems.



IBM has been working with LOGSA since 2012 under a managed services agreement whereby the Army pays only for cloud services that it actually consumes. The new contract will allow the Army to avoid about $15 million per year in operational costs.



As part of this new contract, the Army will also benefit from the IBM Watson IoT for Manufacturing and Industrial Products product suite, which includes IBM Predictive Maintenance and Quality System, an integrated solution that monitors, analyzes, and reports on information gathered from devices and equipment and recommends maintenance procedures. IBM said this will help the Army predict vehicle maintenance failures from more than 5 billion data points of on-board sensors that will be stored within this environment. In addition, the Army is adopting Watson IoT services and a new Watson IoT Equipment Advisor solution that analyzes unstructured, structured and sensor data directly from military assets.



“LOGSA and the Army can now take advantage of the technological innovation that cloud offers – especially cognitive computing and analytics – so that the Army can continue to reap cost savings, further streamline its operations and deliver services to its clients,” said Lisa Mascolo, managing director, U.S. Public Service, IBM’s Global Business Services. “We're pleased to continue our work with the Army to demonstrate the viability of cloud for mission applications and the promised benefits of efficiency and taxpayer savings.""Over the past four and a half years, LOGSA has benefitted from the business and technical advantages of the cloud,” said LOGSA Commander Col. John D. Kuenzli. “Now, we’re moving beyond infrastructure as-a-service and embracing both platform and software as-a service, adopting commercial cloud capabilities to further enhance Army readiness.”“When Gen. Perna took command of the Army Materiel Command, he said we cannot conduct tomorrow's operations using yesterday's processes and procedures,” Kuenzli added. “He has since emphasized understanding the leading indicators to readiness, and getting in front of the Army's logistics challenges. The services we have received from IBM and the potential of IBM Watson IoT truly enable LOGSA to deliver cutting-edge business intelligence and tools to give the Army unprecedented logistics support at efficient and affordable means.”