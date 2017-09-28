Toyota Racing's in-house engineering goes All-in on AWS

Toyota Racing Development (TRD), the in-house engineering division for Toyota and Lexus motorsports programs, has gone all-in on AWS.



AWS said its cloud services now support mission-critical applications that enable Toyota Racing crews to improve precision, consistency, and speed during practice runs and in competition. These race intelligence applications collect data from vehicles and their environments and apply real-time analytics and machine learning to better understand how a vehicle may handle on any track under any circumstance.



"We use AWS to do everything from setting up our cars in chassis tuning simulations to making fuel and tire strategy calls from the pit boxes during the races," stated Chris Andronaco, Technology Director at Toyota Racing Development.