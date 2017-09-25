Toshiba announces 10TB Enterprise Capacity HDDs

Toshiba America Electronic Components introduced its biggest spinning hard disks yet -- the 10 TB MG06 Series Enterprise Capacity HDD, boasting a 25 percent capacity increase compared to prior generations/



In addition to a heftier capacity, the 10TB MG06 Series features a greater maximum sustained transfer rate, 237 MiB/s2, than the earlier MG05 Series, as well as a 25 percent increase in MTTF3, with a rating of 2.5M hours.







“The volume and value of digital data across organizations of all sizes continue to create opportunities and challenges for CSPs, server and storage vendors, and IT professionals,” said Scott Wright, Director of HDD Product Marketing at Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. “Toshiba’s new MG06 Series advances performance and value across a range of Enterprise Capacity HDD models to better align with the diverse needs of systems and solutions for Cloud and Business Critical applications today.”