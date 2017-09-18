Telefónica Business to offer Clean Pipes security with Palo Alto Networks

Telefónica Business Solutions is introducing "Clean Pipes 2.0", a software-based security service that was developed in conjunction with ElevenPaths, Telefónica's cyber security unit, and Palo Alto Networks.



The service is delivered as a service via Telefónica Business Solutions' virtual network infrastructure. It provides features such as an application-layer firewall, advanced protection against known and unknown threats, web filtering, and intrusion prevention, amongst others.



The companies claim the cloud-based Network Function Virtualization (NFV) architecture brings reduced operational costs to organizations in terms of purchasing, deployment and maintenance, without sacrificing effectiveness or performance.





