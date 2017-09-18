Telefónica Business Solutions is introducing "Clean Pipes 2.0", a software-based security service that was developed in conjunction with ElevenPaths, Telefónica's cyber security unit, and Palo Alto Networks.
The service is delivered as a service via Telefónica Business Solutions' virtual network infrastructure. It provides features such as an application-layer firewall, advanced protection against known and unknown threats, web filtering, and intrusion prevention, amongst others.
The companies claim the cloud-based Network Function Virtualization (NFV) architecture brings reduced operational costs to organizations in terms of purchasing, deployment and maintenance, without sacrificing effectiveness or performance.
Telefónica Business to offer Clean Pipes security with Palo Alto Networks
Monday, September 18, 2017
