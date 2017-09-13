Technicolor picks Quantenna for Dual-Band Wi-Fi Extender

Technicolor has adopted Quantenna Communications' QV860 chipset for its OWA0130 dual-band extender, which extends the coverage of Wi-Fi gateways and could be used by service providers for in-home mesh networks.



Technicolor’s OWA0130 is a multi-function extender which supports both 5GHz 802.11ac Wave 2 and 2.4GHz 802.11n networks. It can be easily configured to be a wired extender, which uses a gigabit Ethernet connection as the backhaul, or a fully wireless extender, in which the 5GHz 802.11ac is used as the backhaul. In either configuration, the OWA0130 supports a dual-band, dual-concurrent 4x4 5GHz 802.11ac and a 2x2 2.4GHz 802.11n network to downstream clients. The OWA0130 also supports Technicolor’s cloud-based Wi-Fi monitoring solution, Wi-Fi Doctor, and is available now.“A successful connected home experience today depends on reliable and high-quality Wi-Fi infrastructures which can support a growing array of devices requiring wireless access to the internet,” said Bart Vercammen, VP Product Management at Technicolor. “The collaboration between Technicolor and Quantenna offers network service providers an opportunity to offer subscribers consistent and excellent performance throughout their homes.”