TE Subcom launches global network operations center for subsea cables

TE SubCom launched a new global network operations center (NOC) to provide cable operators with a single source for fault, configuration, alarm, performance, security and maintenance network management.



SubCom said it is able to provide global 24x7x365 monitoring coverage and both high-level and regional visibility into a status of subsea systems on behalf of cable operators. The NOC has already been selected for the Monet Submarine Cable, a 10,556km cable consisting of six fibre pairs that is owned and operated by Algar Telecom (a Brazilian telecom company and ISP), Angola Cables (a multinational telecom company operating in the wholesale market), ANTEL (the Uruguayan telecom company) and Google.



“With the ongoing surge in undersea cable investment, more operators are searching for reliable network operations services. They’re finding they need providers that truly understand undersea networks and how to optimize their life cycles,” said Don Rotunno, managing director, sales operations, TE SubCom. “Undersea communications is SubCom’s business and the expertise we’ve amassed over decades in the industry will immediately benefit users of our new NOC solution.”