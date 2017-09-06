T-Mobile now includes Netflix for its ONE subscribers

T-Mobile US will now include Netlix service in its ONE family package at no extra charge.



The Netflix On Us program, which is offered under an exclusive new partnership with Netflix, allows T-Mobile ONE family plan users to watch unlimited Netflix on the T-Mobile unlimited service. Customers must have two or more T-Mobile ONE lines to qualify.



T-Mobile said the program wukk not impact previously announced company guidance or expectations.



T-Mobile also noted that average throughput on its network has continued to improve this year while those of its rivals have suffered under the strain of unlimited data plans.



https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/tmobile-uncarrier-netflix.htm



