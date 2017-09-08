T-Mobile hits 1.175 Gbps in 4.9G LTE test

T-Mobile hit a peak downlink speed of 1.175 Gbps in lab tests conducted this month with Nokia and Qualcomm. Technology used in the tests included:





Nokia 4.9G powered by AirScale Base Station

A Snapdragon X20 LTE modem mobile test device, supporting Downlink Category 18 for theoretical peak download speeds up to 1.2 Gbps

12 independent streams of LTE data

4X4 MIMO, 256 QAM and three carrier aggregation across 60 MHz of downlink spectrum on T-Mobile’s network





The companies said that using 12 simultaneous independent LTE data streams between the device and network enables a theoretical peak download speed of 1.2 Gbps.“Every meaningful network innovation in recent years has come first from T-Mobile. We already have America’s fastest and most advanced LTE network, and we’ve built it to advance faster for customers than anybody else out there,” said Neville Ray, CTO of T-Mobile. “These tests with Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies prove that T-Mobile customers have a lot more speed to look forward to from our LTE network as we evolve to 5G.”