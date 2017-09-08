T-Mobile hits 1.175 Gbps in 4.9G LTE test

T-Mobile hit a peak downlink speed of 1.175 Gbps in lab tests conducted this month with Nokia and Qualcomm. Technology used in the tests included:
- Nokia 4.9G powered by AirScale Base Station
- A Snapdragon X20 LTE modem mobile test device, supporting Downlink Category 18 for theoretical peak download speeds up to 1.2 Gbps
- 12 independent streams of LTE data
- 4X4 MIMO, 256 QAM and three carrier aggregation across 60 MHz of downlink spectrum on T-Mobile’s network
The companies said that using 12 simultaneous independent LTE data streams between the device and network enables a theoretical peak download speed of 1.2 Gbps.
“Every meaningful network innovation in recent years has come first from T-Mobile. We already have America’s fastest and most advanced LTE network, and we’ve built it to advance faster for customers than anybody else out there,” said Neville Ray, CTO of T-Mobile. “These tests with Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies prove that T-Mobile customers have a lot more speed to look forward to from our LTE network as we evolve to 5G.”
