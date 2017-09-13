Sprint says Massive MIMO could increase network capacity by 10x

Sprint reported strong results of 2.5 GHz Massive MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) field tests conducted in Seattle, Washington and Plano, Texas in partnership with Ericsson, saying Massive MIMO radios could increase its network capacity up to ten times.



The Massive MIMO tests used Sprint’s 2.5 GHz spectrum and Ericsson’s next-generation 5G-ready AIR6468 (64 transmit, 64 receive) radio, and the backhaul equipment utilized the MINI-LINK 6352 R2 microwave radios which can provide up to 10 Gbps of backhaul.



The companies said Massive MIMO test showed a capacity increase of approximately four times compared to an 8T8R antenna. This was demonstrated by having 100 people with Samsung Galaxy S7 phones run simultaneous file downloads on a timed-test on all networks. The testing showed a 100 percent success rate on the Massive MIMO-powered Sprint network, which was a significantly higher result compared to the other networks.



In Plano, Texas, Sprint and Ericsson also recently tested Ericsson’s 64T64R Massive MIMO radios reaching peak speeds of more than 300 Mbps using a single 20 MHz channel of 2.5 GHz spectrum.



“Massive MIMO is a game changer for adding capacity to our network and taking LTE Plus to the next level,” said Dr. John Saw, Sprint CTO. “This technology is a tremendous competitive advantage for Sprint, enabling us to maximize our deep 2.5 GHz spectrum holdings. Massive MIMO will be key to meeting our customers’ growing demand for unlimited data, as well as offering Gigabit LTE and 5G services.”



Nishant Batra, Head of Network Infrastructure, Ericsson says: “Ericsson and Sprint have been collaborating on new technologies and continually evolving Sprint’s LTE network, laying the foundation for 5G. Our next-generation 5G-ready TDD 64T64R Massive MIMO radio (AIR6468) will help maximize spectral efficiency of Sprint’s 2.5 GHz network. It will also provide a cost-efficient way to support their customers’ growing appetite for increased capacity and high-speed data services. This will be the industry’s first live eCPRI installation, which allows for several deployment and performance advantages to operators in the 5G era.”



The two companies are preparing for commercial deployment next year.



