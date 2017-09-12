Sprint Names Ivo Rook Senior VP of IoT

Sprint appointed Ivo Rook to the newly created position of senior vice president of IoT, where he will lead and build Sprint’s IoT business. He will also serve as a strategic advisor to Sprint and Softbank.



Rook has spent his last seven years at Vodafone, most recently chief executive officer for Vodafone’s IoT Business, which has $1B in revenue, 50m connections and 1,400 employees spanning 30 countries. In that role, he led Vodafone’s IoT strategy, driving its growth, products, operations and profit and loss globally. He also held positions at Vodafone Global Enterprise as director of Northern Europe and director of Germany and Central Europe.