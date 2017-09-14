Spirent launches Transport Layer Security (TLS 1.3) testing

Spirent Communications has updated its flagship security testing solution, CyberFlood, to support Transport Layer Security (TLS 1.3), a new encryption protocol.



Specifically, this newCyberFlood Advanced Fuzzing update provides support for TLS 1.3 draft-19, draft-20, and draft-21.



Transport Layer Security (TLS) is the underlying technology that enables secure communication between web browsers and servers on the Internet.“As the first to market with fuzz testing for TLS 1.3, Spirent is extending its leadership in security testing and validating the way the world communicates,” said David DeSanto, director of products and threat research at Spirent Communications. “The industry is ripe for an encryption protocol update, and our customers are relying on Spirent to provide them with the realistic preemptive intelligence that ensures their TLS 1.3 implementations are stable, reliable and secure before they go to market.”