South Africa's FibreCo Selects ADVA's FSP 3000

FibreCo Telecommunications, one of South Africa's leading communication service providers, has selected ADVA Optical Networking's FSP 3000 metro and long-haul technology to offer tailor-made connectivity services to its business, government and carrier customers. The initial deployment involves a 100Gbit/s ROADM network carrying data over 780km between Johannesburg and the undersea cable landing station at Mtunzini. ADVA Optical Networking’s Elite partner Jasco Carrier Solutions will play a key role in the deployment and continuous support of the new network.



ADVA said its FSP 3000 enables FibreCo’s new infrastructure to carry both 10 and 100Gbit/s traffic and include long-haul links that require no regeneration. FibreCo’s future network expansion plans will see 100Gbit/s metro and long-haul links connecting other cities and regions across South Africa.



“This strategic partnership provides a firm foundation for the future as we help even more South African businesses unleash their full potential. With ADVA Optical Networking’s flexible platform, we can respond in the shortest possible time to each and every customer demand,” said Marius Mostert, CTO, FibreCo. “The ADVA FSP 3000, including its advanced ROADM technology, enables us to deliver the high-speed, scalable connectivity that today’s enterprises and service providers demand. Our new infrastructure delivers several key efficiencies from low latency to optimized bandwidth utilization. What’s more, the support and local expertise provided by ADVA Optical Networking and Jasco Carrier Solutions gives us a lot of confidence that we’ll achieve quick time to market and the highest network availability.”“To be selected as FibreCo’s strategic partner is an honor for every member of our team. It highlights the benefits of our flexible, scalable solution and underlines the value of the local support we offer. With this new network, we’re expanding our leading market position in South Africa,” commented Günter Landers, sales director, Africa, ADVA Optical Networking.