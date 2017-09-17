Source Photonics ramps up 100G QSFP28 transceiver line

Source Photonics, which began sampling its first generation of 100GBASE-LR4 in QSFP28 form factor in 2014, and which began full-scale QSFP28 production in 2015, is now ramping up for increased production volumes. The company reports that continuous investment into its InP fab as well as in transceiver production infrastructure will enable it to produce greater than half a million modules annually by early 2018.



The ramp up in 100GBASE-LR4 QSFP28 modules comes in response to the rapid adoption of 100G in data centers.



Source Photonics reports an expansion of its product portfolio to include modules with an OTU4 data rate. extended temperature operation of up to 85°C for 100GBASE-LR4 and 100G CWDM4 (2 km), as well as 4WDM-10 (10 km) modules. In addition, longer reach



Source Photonics is also planning a 100G 4WDM-40 MSA compliant module for 100G applications with up to a 40km reach. The companay anticipates sampling in Q4 2017 and full production in Q1 2018.