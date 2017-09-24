Source Photonics opens new laser fab in China

Source Photonics, which is headquartered in West Hills, California, continues to expand its manufacturing capabilities.



The company has just announced the establishment of a new optical laser facility in Jintan, China. The new facility will more than double the company’s current output of Indium Phosphide lasers and related components. It will include wafer MOCVD, chip processing, and related component production. This new facility will augment its existing fab in Hsinchu, Taiwan which has more than doubled its output over the past three years and introduced more advanced devices required for the current 100G and emerging 400G markets. Source Photonics expects initial production in the new facility to commence in Q2 2018.



“The new facility in Jintan will allow us to improve our service levels to our customers and bring productive and leading edge technology to market. It will be a world-class facility, the first of its kind in China. We are pleased to work with the city of Jintan to accelerate our investments in this critical technology,” said Doug Wright, CEO of Source Photonics.