SK Telecom Expands LTE-A Pro Coverage to 75 Cities

SK Telecom has expanded the coverage of its LTE-A Pro services – providing up to 700Mbps to 900Mbps speeds – to 75 cities and 31 counties in Korea. The carrier first activated five-band carrier aggregation LTE-A Pro service in June 2017 and has been expanding aggressively since then.



SK Telecom said subscribers can experience up to 900Mbps data throughput in major commercial districts throughout Korea, including Gangnam, Hongdae, Sinsa (Garosu-gil), Yeouido, Jamsil, Myeondong, Jongno in Seoul; Seomyeon in Busan; Dongseongno in Daegu; Chungjangno in Gwangju; Samsan-dong in Ulsan; Daejeon City Hall; Gochang and Wanju in North Jeolla Province; and Gwangyang, Naju, Boseung, Yeosu, Yeongam and Haenam in South Jeolla Province.Users will need a premium smartphones embedded with the Exynos 9 mobile chipset, such as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.