Silver Peak signs SD-WAN distribution deal wtih NEC Networks

Silver Peak announced a formal global distribution agreement with NEC Networks and System Integration Corporation (NESIC) covering its SD-WAN solutions in Japan and the broader global market. NESIC's global partner, NCR Group, will provide maintenance and support services throughout 180 countries.



The companies said NESIC will focus on enterprises embracing cloud-based services with 100 or more global offices, initially targeting the manufacturing, financial and services sector markets.



“To address the escalating demand for SD-WAN technologies from our local and global clients, we selected the most complete SD-WAN solution available, Silver Peak EdgeConnect,” said Yukinobu Noguchi, general manager, NEC Networks and System Integration Corporation. “With EdgeConnect, we can deliver turnkey integration services with comprehensive support, allowing our clients to confidently embrace cloud services, deliver predictable application performance and embark on a shift toward low-cost broadband connectivity.”“We look forward to partnering with NESIC to bring the full power of EdgeConnect to our mutual enterprise clients in Japan and around the globe,” said Derek Dal Ponte, vice president, channels at Silver Peak. “With turnkey sales, service and support, NESIC is well positioned to address the immediate demand for SD-WAN and extend its leading systems integration services to a rapidly expanding client base.”