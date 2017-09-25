SAP to acquire Gigya for its consent-based identity data platform

SAP has agreed to acquire Gigya, a start-up offering a customer identity and access management platform. Financial terms were not disclosed, however, The Jerusalem Post valued the deal at US$350 million.



Gigya, which is based in Mountain View, California, with R&D in Israel, specializes in customer identity and access management (CIAM). Its platform enables businesses to (1) securely identify, register and engage with customers across channels and devices, (2) capture first-party data and build rich, actionable user profiles while respecting customer privacy, and (3) integrate customer data into marketing, sales and service applications.



Gigya, an SAP Hybris partner since 2013, has customers already using a solution extension from SAP Hybris and Gigya. Following the acquisition, Gigya will become part of the SAP Hybris business unit for customer engagement and commerce.



“Combining the data matching and enrichment capabilities of SAP Hybris Profile with Gigya’s consent-based identity data and access management platform will allow us to identify consumers across channels and offer a robust single consumer profile,” said Patrick Salyer, CEO of Gigya. “This is a vital step for digitalizing businesses because companies need to be able to draw accurate conclusions seamlessly across all channels, including web, mobile, in-store or connected devices, and the Internet of Things, as well as collect data about consumer preferences. Together, we are uniquely positioned to drive more effective marketing, sales and service through data, while the customer stays in control of how much data is shared.”