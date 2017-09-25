Samsung builds Flash storage for next-gen automotive

Samsung Electronics introduced the first embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) designed specifically for next-generation automotive applications.



The new eUFS, which consists of 128-gigabyte (GB) and 64GB versions, is designed for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), next-generation dashboards and infotainment systems that provide connected features for drivers and passengers worldwide.



Samsung cited read speeds as essential for these applications, especially upcoming automotive infotainment systems for better managing audio content, increasing navigation responsiveness, accessing Internet-enabled traffic and weather reports, improving handling of hands-free voice commands, and speeding up rear-seat social media interplay. The Samsung 128GB eUFS can read data at up to 850 megabytes per second (MB/s), which is approximately 3.4 times faster than the 250MB/s read speed of today’s eMMC 5.0 solutions. It also offers about 6.4 times faster random reading than eMMC at 45,000 IOPS.“We are taking a major step in accelerating the introduction of next-generation ADAS and automotive infotainment systems by offering the industry’s first eUFS solution for the market much earlier than expected,” said Jinman Han, senior vice president of Memory Product Planning & Application Engineering at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung is taking the lead in the growth of the memory market for sophisticated automotive applications, while continuing to deliver leading-edge UFS solutions with higher performance, density and reliability.”