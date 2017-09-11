Radisys Shows Multi-Access CORD and Extensible RAN

Radisys will be showcasing the first Multi-Access Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (Multi-Access CORD) proof-of-concept and an Extensible RAN (xRAN) PoC at this week's MWC Americas in San Francisco.



CORD is an open architecture platform that leverages data center efficiencies for the delivery of mobile, residential and enterprise services. The initiative was initially developed by ON.Lab as a use case for the ONOS open source SDN operating system, and is now managed as an independent open source project under The Linux Foundation.



Radisys said its two new use cases, both running on its DCEngine open hardware, enable Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to optimize resources in a CORD environment, allowing for rapid roll-out of new services with a better return on investment. Radisys’ Multi-Access CORD use case demonstration proves that since the flexible CORD architecture is agnostic to the access technologies, CSPs can leverage the same CORD data center for both wireline and wireless access. CSPs can thereby deliver a higher quality experience to their subscribers with one open architecture, while reducing network complexity and costs. Radisys’ xRAN use case demonstration allows CSPs to optimize scarce over-the-air resources leveraging real-time data analytics of network conditions. This software-based approach to RAN reduces complexity, OpEx and CapEx, while allowing CSPs to respond real-time to user needs and rapidly roll-out new services.“The CORD reference architecture meets CSP requirements for next-gen service delivery, while at the same time freeing them from vendor-locked solutions,” said Bryan Sadowski, vice president, FlowEngine and DCEngine, Radisys. “Radisys, in collaboration with the ONF, is making the CORD architecture accessible to CSPs for deployment with these innovative proof-of-concepts as the first step toward Central Office transformation.”