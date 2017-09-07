Radisys outilnes its Open vision for network transformation

Radisys outlined its strategic vision for open telecom solutions. The company said its goal is to leverage open source communities to enable highly interoperable, more easily integrated and practical to consume technologies, solutions and services that can make a significant difference in how communications service providers (CSPs) meet customer demand and drive greater profits." This includes continuing to invest in new open architectures to drive innovation and service provider disruption, while helping service providers break vendor lock-in.



“Open Radisys is our commitment to enable CSPs to disrupt their traditional networks with open architecture business models. With no material legacy incumbency in telecom networks, we’re able to help CSPs embrace open standards as they get ready for 5G. If a service provider wants to replace a traditional hardware vendor, decompose a particular network element, deploy an open reference implementation such as CORD or an open source radio access network, we get it done. Open Radisys is the best choice for open telecom solutions and I’m excited about the outlook for Radisys in this new DevOps era,” stated Brian Bronson, president and CEO, Radisys.





Some highlights:



Platforms that support open disaggregated architectures to deliver higher scale and performance with cloud economies,

Open interfaces that drive easy interoperability,

Strong investment and leadership in open ecosystems that fosters innovation,

DevOps core philosophy for faster integration and turn-up,

Systems integration expertise necessary to solve complex deployment challenges, while giving service providers the added benefit of de-risking their investments

TCO Advantage: Radisys DCEngine has now been certified as OCP-INSPIRED – a unanimous decision by the OCP incubation committee consisting of leaders from AMD, AT&T, Facebook, Google, Hyve, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Verizon. This important certification reinforces the values of openness and OpEx savings that DCEngine brings to Radisys’ CSP customers. The open service delivery platform optimized for telco combined with OCP/Facebook’s legendary operations/support model results in nearly 40 percent reduction in TCO compared with legacy data center offerings.