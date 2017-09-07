Radisys MobilityEngine targets disaggregated RANs and 5G

Radisys introduced its "MobilityEngine" portfolio of disaggregated Radio Access Network (RAN) software solutions and services that enable mobile service providers to evolve their access networks from LTE-Advanced to 5G.



The Radisys MobilityEngine, which is an evolution of its CellEngine product line, is an open 5G RAN platform and services offering that supports LTE-Advanced network deployments and offers a path to 5G. More specifically, MobilityEngine is based on the 5G Technical Forum (TF) specification with a roadmap in place to support 5G New Radio (NR) Non Standalone (NSA) mode as well as 5G NR Standalone (SA) Mode for the delivery of new advanced services. The company said that by supporting early 5G network investments, it provides early adopters with a time-to-market advantage as they move to commercializing 5G services with the completion of the 3GPP 5G specification in 2018.



MobilityEngine’s LTE-Advanced and 5G mobile access solutions support multiple deployment scenarios, from supporting small cell deployments with thousands of users in a concentrated area to enabling virtualized RAN deployments running on general compute baseband units.

MobilityEngine supports emerging 5G services at the edge of the network and enables network slicing as part of a MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing) architecture to enable new use cases, increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs. For example in an enterprise scenario, MobilityEngine could enable the local breakout of user data from the network edge to enable localized control and enhanced security, without having to support backhaul of the connections.

MobilityEngine can also be deployed in a CORD (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) architecture as it disaggregates the access technology from the core network, supporting open standard APIs and the separation of software from the underlying hardware.

Some additional highlights“Radisys has long been the recognized leader in delivering RAN solutions to meet mobile service providers’ evolving network requirements,” said Neeraj Patel, vice president and general manager, MobilityEngine, Radisys. “MobilityEngine is the evolution of our award-winning CellEngine portfolio. While CellEngine enabled mobile service providers’ small cell deployments for added network capacity and coverage, MobilityEngine delivers broader support for their access technology requirements in open architectures, while delivering much needed reductions in TCO. I am proud to introduce MobilityEngine to continue our rich heritage of delivering disruptive enabling technology solutions to power the 5G era.”