Radisys Announces Next-Generation DCEngine Hardware

Radisys released its next-generation DCEngine hardware, a pre-packaged rack solution based on Open Compute Project (OCP) principles and designed to transition Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to virtualized data centers.



DCEngine, which is based on the OCP-ACCEPTED CG-OpenRack-19 specification, leverages the Intel Xeon Scalable processors. It supports Intel Xeon Scalable Architecture-based compute and storage sleds, with a wide range of processing options that can be installed and tuned up inside existing DCEngine systems in minutes. DCEngine meets CSP requirements for an enhanced, scalable power systems that delivers 25,000W per feed for higher processor density, greater efficiency and lowered expenses as well as DC and AC power entry options suitable for a wide range of environments. It also offers an In-rack Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) option to support simplified infrastructure, easy maintenance and lower overhead. Radisys delivers the final pre-assembled DCEngine rack with no on-site setup.



Radisys said its next-gen DCEngine supports CSPs transition away from proprietary hardware and vendor lock-in to a data center environment built with open source software and hardware components. The enhanced rack design, combined with operations and support modeled after Facebook practices, can bring an annual OpEx saving of nearly 40 percent compared to traditional data center offerings, while reducing deployment time from months to just days.



“Our CSP customers are requiring open telecom solutions to support their data center transformations, easing their pain points around power and costs, while simplifying their operational complexities,” said Bryan Sadowski, vice president, FlowEngine and DCEngine, Radisys. “With the next-generation DCEngine, combined with Radisys’ deep telco expertise and OCP’s operations/support model, service providers not only get innovation and service agility, but also gain significant TCO savings.”



