RAD and Advantech partner on Universal CPE White Box

RAD and the Networks & Communications Group of Advantech have developed a universal CPE (uCPE) white box solution offering carrier-class service demarcation and enhanced performance assurance capabilities. This includes the ability to deliver premium, SLA-based Carrier Ethernet and IP services combined with advanced diagnostics capabilities to detect, localize and troubleshoot network and NFVI/VNF performance issues.







The solution includes Advantech’s universal CPE (uCPE) white box and RAD’s vCPE-OS, which hosts virtual network functions (VNFs) from any vendor.The ecosystem partnership between the two companies also includes interoperability certification of RAD’s Linux–based vCPE-OS on Advantech’s FWA-1010VC, providing a carrier-class NFV infrastructure (NFVI) with open management interfaces, and with acceleration and integrated networking capabilities.