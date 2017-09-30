Orange collaborates with Microsoft Azure IoT

Orange Business Services announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver large-scale, end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the manufacturing sector.



Orange Business Services offers many IoT connectivity options, including LoRa. Use cases range from supply chain and smart inventory management to digital operations, such as predictive maintenance, employee safety and facility and equipment management.



The Microsoft Azure IoT Suite facilitates setting up and scaling large device and data management projects. Azure IoT Suite also provides a number of pre-packaged solutions for industrial applications.



