ONAP Project adds Equinix, FiberHome and others to membership

The Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project, which brings together top global carriers and vendors with the goal of allowing end users to automate, design, orchestrate and manage services and virtual functions, has added Equinix, FiberHome, Kaloom, Netsia, Openet and ZTEsoft to its membership roster as silver members.



ONAP is working to deliver a neutral automation platform for network, infrastructure and services across service providers, cloud providers and enterprises as they seek to efficiently deliver on-demand services leveraging existing investments. Its first release, code named Amsterdam, is expected later this year.



“Open source networking has achieved significant market growth because it allows organizations of all sizes to quickly and innovatively bring new products and services to market using the largest shared technology investment,” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking & Orchestration, The Linux Foundation. “









