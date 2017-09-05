OIF Updates Micro Intradyne Coherent Receiver IA for 400G

Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) announced updates to its Micro Intradyne Coherent Receiver implementation agreement. The IA introduces three classes of receivers, distinguished by their RF frequency response, to support Flex Coherent DWDM transmission to 400G and beyond.



The OIF said it continues its efforts to look beyond 100G by selecting a 400G implementation technology option. The newly published Flex Coherent DWDM Transmission framework document specifies a single technical approach for diverse network applications, including long-haul (LH), metro and data center inter-connection (DCI). One of the objectives of this work is to provide direction on the technical developments required by system and component providers.



“Our system vendor members continue to flow down future system requirements so that component suppliers can be ready with products to support their designs,” said Karl Gass of Qorvo and the OIF’s Physical and Link Layer Working Group – Optical Vice Chair.The OIF is currently planning its next global transport SDN Interop demo and seeking input from the service provider community, including those that have not participated in past interop demonstrations.In addition, the following officers were re-elected to one-year terms:Klaus-Holger Otto of Nokia - Technical Committee, Chair; Ed Frlan of Semtech - Technical Committee, Vice Chair; Lyndon Ong of Ciena - MA&E Committee Co-Chair, Networking; Brian Holden of Kandou Bus - MA&E Committee Co-Chair, Physical & Link Layer.