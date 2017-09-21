OFS improves special fibre for aircraft

OFS introduced a new FlightLinx PLUS Fiber Optic Cable designed for in-flight entertainment, Internet access, networking and display systems used in commercial aircraft.



OFS has been offering its original FlightLinx Fiber Optic Cable since 2012. The new product features a cable design that allows for reliable pull-proof termination during harsh aircraft installations.



FlightLinx PLUS Fiber Optic Cable is a 1.8 mm ruggedized single jacket cable design that meets ARINC 802 performance requirements without the need for a double jacket. This lightweight cable design also helps address the demand for lighter aircraft and improved fuel efficiency.